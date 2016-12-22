Tencent Promotes “QQ Speed”, Updates Games
Tencent (0700.HK) has launched a promotion for its in-house developed 3D casual game QQ Speed scheduled to last from August 15 to August 21, in which gamers meeting certain play-time requirements can earn bonus points, the company announced on the game's site.
Tencent released a new version of its licensed Ming Dynasty-themed 2D martial arts MMORPG Da Ming Long Quan on August 15, according to an announcement on the game's site. The version features a new system and in-game tool giveaways. The company also released a new version of its licensed first-person shooter game Cross Fire on August 10, adding two new characters, maps, weapons and playing modes, according to the Cross Fire China site.
