Sina Microblog Bogus Account Trading Popular

A great number of small studios are selling computer program-generated accounts for Sina's (Nasdaq:SINA) microblogging service Weibo for up to RMB 0.5 each, The Beijing News reported September 2. Buyers are mostly popular stars, companies and organizations who want to expand their follower base, said the report. A keyword search for "Weibo" on China's most popular e-commerce site Taobao.com produced 15,000 results, most of which were ads for Weibo follower base expansion services, the report said.



Sina's has has deleted a total of 200,000 Weibo accounts to date, yet a studio can register just as many overnight, according to the report. Taobao has banned transaction for Weibo bogus accounts, China Youth Daily reports separately.