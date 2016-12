Shanda Interactive (Nasdaq: SNDA ) has established two content distribution joint ventures with WASU Digital TV Media Group, one for games through its game subsidiary Shanda Games (Nasdaq: GAME ) and the other for literature through its online literature arm Cloudary, TechWeb.com.cn reported August 11.

