Shanda Games Supports MMO Login with Sina Microblog Accounts

Shanda Games (Nasdaq:GAME) has started allowing gamers to log in to its in-house developed 2D MMORPG fantasy novel adaptation Legend of Immortal with their Sina (Nasdaq:SINA) microblogging login information, it announced on the game's site. Sina Weibo users that share this news with their friend can enter into a lucky draw to win prizes including an iPad2, iPod or a computer mouse, and those that join the game would get an in-game tool package, according to the announcement.