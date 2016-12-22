NetEase Microblog Users Almost 57m

NetEase (Nasdaq:NTES) has recorded 56.77 million registered users for its microblogging service by the end of July, it announced August 17. It has linked up the service with its one-stop account system, allowing users to log in with their e-mail accounts.



The company has spent over RMB 10 million to date to develop its series of free video lectures from overseas universities, with most of the spending going toward creating Chinese subtitles for the lectures, Beijing Business Today reported. Downloads of the mobile phone client-end exceeded 600,000 by the end of July, Southern Metropolitan News reported separately.