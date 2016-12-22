Baidu Launches Personalized Search Homepage & Mobile OS

Baidu (Nasdaq:BIDU) has released a new personalized search homepage that includes a website directory, a real-time list of popular user search topics, apps and online community updates, qq.com reported September 2. The page also displays links to Baidu's open platform partners app developers and service providers, TechWeb.com.cn reports separately.



The company also launched its mobile operation system named "Yi", which offers searching functions and 180G in free cloud computing storage space, Sohu reports. The system is pre-installed with apps for Baidu services including its browser, maps, local restaurant/store review site Shenbian, as well as its newly-launched music service Yiting and reading service Yiyue, according to the report. It would also allow users to search third-party apps, a separate qq.com report says. The company may split revenue with mobile app develops, the qq.com report said.